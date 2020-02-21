State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 10,663 Shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lowered its stake in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,767 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 10,663 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Steven Madden were worth $2,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Steven Madden by 2.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,992,962 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $407,160,000 after acquiring an additional 248,673 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in Steven Madden by 4.6% in the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 475,634 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $17,023,000 after acquiring an additional 20,953 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Steven Madden by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 279,459 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,020,000 after acquiring an additional 97,891 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Steven Madden by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 258,217 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,106,000 after acquiring an additional 13,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Steven Madden by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 158,714 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,824,000 after acquiring an additional 25,376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Steven Madden alerts:

Steven Madden stock traded down $0.81 on Friday, hitting $36.54. 8,056 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 660,664. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.21. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $28.95 and a 1 year high of $44.79.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SHOO. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. BidaskClub lowered Steven Madden from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Steven Madden from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children worldwide. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Report, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, Stevies, Brian Atwood, Blondo, Kate Spade, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

See Also: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Steven Madden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steven Madden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.