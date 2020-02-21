State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 1,098 Shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department decreased its position in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,468 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,098 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $2,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in PerkinElmer by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 350 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in PerkinElmer by 430.1% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 493 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in PerkinElmer during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in PerkinElmer by 2,548.1% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 715 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in PerkinElmer during the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. 96.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PerkinElmer stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $93.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 705,987. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.32. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.35 and a 52-week high of $103.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.67, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.35.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The medical research company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.03. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $805.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.14 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.83%.

In other PerkinElmer news, insider Andrew Okun sold 11,984 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.12, for a total value of $1,127,934.08. Also, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 1,777 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.23, for a total value of $171,000.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PKI. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded PerkinElmer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Evercore ISI raised PerkinElmer from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Raymond James reaffirmed an “average” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on PerkinElmer in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on PerkinElmer from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. PerkinElmer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.36.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

