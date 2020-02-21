State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 11,311 Shares of J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department trimmed its stake in J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) by 29.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,311 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in J M Smucker were worth $2,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in J M Smucker during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in J M Smucker by 87.5% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in J M Smucker by 963.0% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in J M Smucker in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in J M Smucker in the third quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Get J M Smucker alerts:

Shares of NYSE SJM traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $110.84. 5,915 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 755,639. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59, a P/E/G ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.42. J M Smucker Co has a 1 year low of $99.54 and a 1 year high of $128.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $106.36 and a 200 day moving average of $106.97.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 22nd. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.13. J M Smucker had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 7.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that J M Smucker Co will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. J M Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.46%.

In other J M Smucker news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 1,098 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.92, for a total value of $113,006.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,708 shares in the company, valued at $2,131,267.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

SJM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised J M Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on J M Smucker in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $109.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised J M Smucker from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on J M Smucker in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered J M Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. J M Smucker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.60.

About J M Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

See Also: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM).

Receive News & Ratings for J M Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J M Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.