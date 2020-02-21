State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 17,576 Shares of Summit Materials Inc (NYSE:SUM)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lowered its holdings in Summit Materials Inc (NYSE:SUM) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,612 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 17,576 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Summit Materials were worth $2,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SUM. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Summit Materials by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,521,827 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,405,000 after purchasing an additional 566,766 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Summit Materials by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,475,562 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $130,866,000 after purchasing an additional 307,398 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors bought a new position in Summit Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $6,083,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Summit Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $5,815,000. Finally, Man Group plc grew its position in Summit Materials by 204.3% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 256,225 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,689,000 after purchasing an additional 172,015 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SUM traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.20. The stock had a trading volume of 135,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 773,629. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.53. Summit Materials Inc has a one year low of $13.42 and a one year high of $25.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 47.35 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The construction company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $556.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.40 million. Summit Materials had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 8.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Summit Materials Inc will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Summit Materials to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Summit Materials in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cfra raised shares of Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.17.

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

