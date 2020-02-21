State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 33,944 Shares of Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lessened its holdings in Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 28.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,944 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in FOX were worth $3,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in FOX during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in shares of FOX in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of FOX in the third quarter worth $30,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FOX in the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of FOX in the third quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FOXA traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,125,654. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.86. The company has a market capitalization of $23.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.67. Fox Corp has a twelve month low of $29.69 and a twelve month high of $41.95.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.14. FOX had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 15.22%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. FOX’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Fox Corp will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.49%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FOXA. Barclays raised their price target on FOX from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut FOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of FOX in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group raised their price target on FOX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on FOX from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FOX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.23.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

