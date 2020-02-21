State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 34,035 Shares of IDACORP Inc (NYSE:IDA)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department trimmed its holdings in shares of IDACORP Inc (NYSE:IDA) by 58.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,475 shares of the coal producer’s stock after selling 34,035 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $2,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in IDACORP during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in IDACORP during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of IDACORP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDACORP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IDACORP in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $156,000. 77.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IDACORP alerts:

IDA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of IDACORP from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Williams Capital upgraded shares of IDACORP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of IDACORP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. IDACORP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.75.

Shares of NYSE IDA traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $112.41. The stock had a trading volume of 2,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,747. The firm has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.19. IDACORP Inc has a twelve month low of $95.93 and a twelve month high of $114.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $109.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.07.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The coal producer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $292.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.26 million. IDACORP had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 8.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that IDACORP Inc will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.69%.

IDACORP Company Profile

IDACORP, Inc, through its subsidiary, Idaho Power Company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydroelectric generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; 3 natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in 3 coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

Further Reading: Market Indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDACORP Inc (NYSE:IDA).

Receive News & Ratings for IDACORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDACORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.