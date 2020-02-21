State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 35,518 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department decreased its holdings in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 36.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 35,518 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Loews were worth $3,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in L. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Loews by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Loews by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 91,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,692,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Loews by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Loews by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 30,779 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Loews by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 40,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. 60.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

L stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 820,717. The stock has a market cap of $15.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Loews Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.39 and a fifty-two week high of $56.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.88.

Loews (NYSE:L) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Loews had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 4.90%. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Loews’s payout ratio is currently 7.00%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on L shares. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Loews from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Loews from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.50.

In other Loews news, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 6,303 shares of Loews stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.71, for a total value of $319,625.13. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,732 shares in the company, valued at $1,507,709.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David B. Edelson sold 9,741 shares of Loews stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.89, for a total transaction of $495,719.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,927 shares in the company, valued at $1,370,315.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,830 shares of company stock valued at $2,777,816 in the last three months. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Loews Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. It operates through CNA Financial Corporation; Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc; Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP; and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation segments. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability insurance coverages and products; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risk services.

