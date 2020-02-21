State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 75,285 Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (NYSE:PBH)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department trimmed its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (NYSE:PBH) by 54.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,285 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.12% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare worth $2,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 127,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,173,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 39,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 113.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Corp boosted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 28,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.29. 2,143 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 442,950. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc has a 1-year low of $26.49 and a 1-year high of $46.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -67.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.94.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a negative net margin of 3.57% and a positive return on equity of 13.17%. The company had revenue of $241.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PBH. ValuEngine lowered shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.75.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare and household cleaning products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: North American OTC Healthcare, International OTC Healthcare, and Household Cleaning.

