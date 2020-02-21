State of Tennessee Treasury Department Takes Position in New Jersey Resources Corp (NYSE:NJR)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources Corp (NYSE:NJR) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 68,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,061,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NJR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,449,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $619,628,000 after acquiring an additional 180,472 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 2,317.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. 6 Meridian boosted its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 11,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 270.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 129,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,856,000 after acquiring an additional 94,500 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 296,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,386,000 after acquiring an additional 9,841 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

Get New Jersey Resources alerts:

NYSE NJR traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $43.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,695. New Jersey Resources Corp has a 52-week low of $40.32 and a 52-week high of $51.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.84. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.36.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.32). New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 7.21%. The business had revenue of $615.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $853.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that New Jersey Resources Corp will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.313 dividend. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.10%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim cut New Jersey Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th.

About New Jersey Resources

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Midstream segments. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 538,700 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Jersey Resources Corp (NYSE:NJR).

Receive News & Ratings for New Jersey Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Jersey Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.