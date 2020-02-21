State of Tennessee Treasury Department Trims Holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department decreased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,603 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $2,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its position in Eastman Chemical by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in Eastman Chemical by 154.0% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 673 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMN stock traded down $0.72 on Friday, hitting $73.41. The stock had a trading volume of 19,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,239,801. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.38. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $61.22 and a 1 year high of $86.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.86.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 8.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 7.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.03%.

EMN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on Eastman Chemical from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on Eastman Chemical from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. UBS Group set a $89.00 target price on Eastman Chemical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.38.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

