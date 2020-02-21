State of Tennessee Treasury Department Trims Holdings in Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department decreased its stake in shares of Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) by 34.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,715 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,205 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $2,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Everest Re Group by 185.9% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in Everest Re Group during the third quarter worth approximately $103,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Everest Re Group by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 599 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in Everest Re Group by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 677 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Everest Re Group in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RE traded up $0.59 on Friday, reaching $288.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,064. Everest Re Group Ltd has a 12-month low of $210.13 and a 12-month high of $294.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $280.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $264.54.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.56. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 12.31%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($5.89) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Everest Re Group Ltd will post 24.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Everest Re Group in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Everest Re Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $302.00 target price on the stock. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Everest Re Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Cfra lifted their target price on Everest Re Group from $272.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $279.75.

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

