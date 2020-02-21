State of Tennessee Treasury Department Trims Position in Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lessened its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,466 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,374 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $2,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CW. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 689.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 229 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 519 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. 77.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on CW. UBS Group raised shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $150.00 price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.80.

NYSE CW traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $144.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,274. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.32. Curtiss-Wright Corp. has a 52 week low of $108.96 and a 52 week high of $149.90. The stock has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.68%.

In other Curtiss-Wright news, CEO David Charles Adams sold 4,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total value of $617,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,324,031. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

Featured Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW).

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.