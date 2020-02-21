State of Tennessee Treasury Department Trims Stock Position in Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lowered its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,318 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned approximately 0.10% of Applied Industrial Technologies worth $2,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AIT. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 998.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 314,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,876,000 after buying an additional 286,080 shares during the period. Tygh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $9,341,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,463,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,507,000 after buying an additional 100,057 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $5,352,000. Finally, Man Group plc raised its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 143,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,144,000 after buying an additional 42,409 shares during the period. 89.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AIT stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,463. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.82. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 1 year low of $49.45 and a 1 year high of $70.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73 and a beta of 1.33.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.02. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 3.85%. The business had revenue of $833.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is an increase from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.02%.

AIT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sidoti increased their target price on Applied Industrial Technologies from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Applied Industrial Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine lowered Applied Industrial Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Applied Industrial Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.67.

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power and Flow Control.

