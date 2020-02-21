Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.22 EPS

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.22, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Stepan had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The company had revenue of $444.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE SCL traded down $1.60 on Friday, hitting $100.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,818. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Stepan has a 1-year low of $82.98 and a 1-year high of $105.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $102.22 and its 200 day moving average is $98.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.68 and a beta of 1.28.

Get Stepan alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.54%.

In other Stepan news, VP Arthur W. Mergner sold 3,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total value of $377,257.60. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stepan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.75.

Stepan Company Profile

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

Read More: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Stepan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stepan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.