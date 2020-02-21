Stepan Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 (NYSE:SCL)

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a dividend of 0.275 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th.

Stepan has increased its dividend by an average of 9.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 52 consecutive years. Stepan has a dividend payout ratio of 21.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Stepan to earn $5.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.2%.

SCL stock traded down $1.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $100.79. 1,434 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,818. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $102.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.14. Stepan has a 1 year low of $82.98 and a 1 year high of $105.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 1.28.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $444.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.45 million. Stepan had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 14.10%. Stepan’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Stepan will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Arthur W. Mergner sold 3,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total transaction of $377,257.60. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stepan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.75.

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

