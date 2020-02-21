Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) Stock Position Trimmed by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department cut its position in Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) by 70.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,198 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 48,872 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Steris were worth $3,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of STE. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Steris by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,052,709 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,347,769,000 after buying an additional 522,254 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Steris by 141.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,760 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after buying an additional 8,060 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Steris by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,222 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after buying an additional 6,257 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Steris by 374.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,045 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after buying an additional 15,034 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Steris by 130.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 187 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STE traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $168.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,823. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $155.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.58 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Steris PLC has a fifty-two week low of $118.18 and a fifty-two week high of $168.78.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.03. Steris had a net margin of 13.21% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The company had revenue of $774.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Steris PLC will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. Steris’s payout ratio is 30.27%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on STE shares. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Steris from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Steris in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.75.

In related news, Director Mohsen Sohi sold 3,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.65, for a total transaction of $516,993.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,482 shares in the company, valued at $4,221,093.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Martin Steeves sold 5,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.75, for a total transaction of $898,470.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,214 shares of company stock valued at $2,975,755. Corporate insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

About Steris

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

