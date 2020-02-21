Steve Finch Sells 14,257 Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC) Stock

Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 14,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.04, for a total value of C$371,263.69. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,214 shares in the company, valued at C$161,817.53.

Shares of MFC stock opened at C$26.59 on Friday. Manulife Financial Co. has a 1 year low of C$21.37 and a 1 year high of C$27.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.37, a current ratio of 136.24 and a quick ratio of 60.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$26.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$24.92. The company has a market cap of $50.67 billion and a PE ratio of 10.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 41.05%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$29.00 price objective on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Friday, February 7th. CIBC upped their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$29.57.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, and the United States. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

