Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) to Hold

Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has $43.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on KTB. Edward Jones raised shares of Kontoor Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Kontoor Brands in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an equal weight rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group began coverage on shares of Kontoor Brands in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kontoor Brands has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.06.

NYSE:KTB traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.90. 13,487 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 585,743. Kontoor Brands has a 12 month low of $25.78 and a 12 month high of $43.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.86 and a 200 day moving average of $37.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.76%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KTB. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 117.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands in the third quarter valued at $46,000. 96.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

