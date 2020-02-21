Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. Studio City International had a return on equity of 2.77% and a net margin of 2.12%. The company had revenue of $167.82 million for the quarter.

Studio City International stock remained flat at $$19.38 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.75 and a beta of -1.03. Studio City International has a 52 week low of $14.80 and a 52 week high of $21.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.63.

Get Studio City International alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on MSC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Studio City International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Studio City International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $20.60 to $16.10 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Studio City International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th.

Studio City International Company Profile

Studio City International Holdings Ltd. is a gaming, retail and entertainment resort located in Cotai, Macau. It engages in the hospitality business and provision of gaming related services in Macau. The company was founded on August 2, 2000 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

Read More: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Studio City International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Studio City International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.