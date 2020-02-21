Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Shares Bought by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,912,472 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 204,942 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.12% of Suncor Energy worth $62,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SU. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its position in Suncor Energy by 295.6% in the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 807 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Suncor Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in Suncor Energy by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Suncor Energy by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,963 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Suncor Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $97,000. 65.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SU stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.35. 165,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,816,559. Suncor Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.28 and a twelve month high of $34.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is currently 59.43%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SU. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Raymond James set a $48.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.14.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

