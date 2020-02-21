SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Shares Sold by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department cut its holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,285 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 506 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $3,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SIVB. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $291,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in SVB Financial Group by 6.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,637 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,223,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $224,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in SVB Financial Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 80,951 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,915,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.19% of the company’s stock.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

In related news, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 4,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.48, for a total transaction of $1,127,241.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.61, for a total transaction of $1,228,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,028 shares of company stock worth $3,913,959 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SIVB traded down $7.98 on Friday, hitting $262.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 255,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,092. SVB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $183.04 and a 12-month high of $270.95. The company has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $255.15 and a 200-day moving average of $227.63.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.47. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 32.20% and a return on equity of 19.33%. The company had revenue of $847.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 19.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SIVB. Stephens upped their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $265.00 target price on shares of SVB Financial Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. SVB Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.67.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

See Also: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB).

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.