Tanzanian Royalty Exploration (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Tanzanian Royalty Exploration Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX) (NYSEMKT:TRX) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 36,747 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 233,450 shares.The stock last traded at $0.60 and had previously closed at $0.59.

Tanzanian Royalty Exploration (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX) (NYSEMKT:TRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Tanzanian Royalty Exploration stock. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tanzanian Royalty Exploration Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX) (NYSEMKT:TRX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 388,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC owned 0.25% of Tanzanian Royalty Exploration as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

About Tanzanian Royalty Exploration (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX)

Tanzanian Royalty Exploration Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interest in the Buckreef project located in the Geita District of the Geita Region south of Lake Victoria; the Buziba project situated in the Geita district; the Itetemia gold deposit located at southwest of Mwanza in northern Tanzania; and the Kigosi project situated within the Kigosi Game Reserve controlled area in northwestern Tanzania.

