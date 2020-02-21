Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lessened its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 60.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,803 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 24,606 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Target were worth $2,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its stake in shares of Target by 161.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 261 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Network purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Personal Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Target by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 334 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

TGT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of Target in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Target in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on Target in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.14.

TGT traded down $1.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $117.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,144,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,918,716. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $118.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $59.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.57. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $70.03 and a twelve month high of $130.24.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $18.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.45 billion. Target had a return on equity of 28.22% and a net margin of 4.18%. Target’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.98%.

In other Target news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 6,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $842,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

