TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,922 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 6,364 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $8,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TEL. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 10,706 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 36.1% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 483 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.7% during the third quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 3,767 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.8% during the third quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 8,774 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.46, for a total transaction of $944,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,457,991.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 34,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $3,280,015.83. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 164,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,465,284.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 54,688 shares of company stock worth $5,150,188. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

TEL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded TE Connectivity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded TE Connectivity from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on TE Connectivity from to in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded TE Connectivity from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.79.

NYSE TEL opened at $92.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. TE Connectivity Ltd has a 52-week low of $79.98 and a 52-week high of $101.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.28. The firm has a market cap of $30.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.20.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.07. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.15%.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

