Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Earning Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, InfoTrie Reports

News stories about Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) have been trending somewhat positive recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Tesla earned a daily sentiment score of 0.75 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media coverage about the electric vehicle producer an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have effected Tesla’s ranking:

TSLA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. China Renaissance Securities downgraded Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $346.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC restated a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Tesla from $729.00 to $928.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Tesla from $325.00 to $730.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $460.47.

TSLA stock opened at $899.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $163.10 billion, a PE ratio of -177.40, a P/E/G ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.51. Tesla has a 12-month low of $176.99 and a 12-month high of $968.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $616.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $370.80.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 13.07% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. Research analysts predict that Tesla will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Elon Musk purchased 13,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $767.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,379.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.40, for a total value of $658,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,614,506.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,450 shares of company stock worth $1,773,063 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

