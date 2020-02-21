Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Price Target Increased to $15.00 by Analysts at Argus

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) had its price target lifted by Argus from $10.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Argus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.75.

Shares of TEVA traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.08. The stock had a trading volume of 391,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,258,780. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.90. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a one year low of $6.07 and a one year high of $17.90. The firm has a market cap of $14.54 billion, a PE ratio of -14.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 5.75% and a positive return on equity of 16.49%. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP David Matthew Stark sold 12,538 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total value of $153,465.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,512 shares in the company, valued at $189,866.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Hafrun Fridriksdottir sold 4,310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total transaction of $45,211.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,022.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 118,794 shares of company stock valued at $1,504,082. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TEVA. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. bought a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,369,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 184.5% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 12,721,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,668,000 after buying an additional 8,250,000 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $52,412,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the third quarter valued at $34,337,000. Finally, Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management increased its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 64.3% during the third quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 5,318,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,590,000 after buying an additional 2,080,592 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.92% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

