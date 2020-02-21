Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 17.23% and a net margin of 6.15%. The firm had revenue of $725.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ TXRH traded up $5.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $71.36. The company had a trading volume of 116,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 797,419. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.36, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.58. Texas Roadhouse has a 52 week low of $47.52 and a 52 week high of $66.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.61 and its 200 day moving average is $55.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

TXRH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Maxim Group cut Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.26.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of April 29, 2019, it owned and operated approximately 590 restaurants. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.