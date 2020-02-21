TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. TherapeuticsMD had a negative net margin of 427.70% and a negative return on equity of 430.28%. The business had revenue of $15.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 212.4% compared to the same quarter last year. TherapeuticsMD updated its FY 2020

TherapeuticsMD stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.06. 276,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,684,755. The firm has a market cap of $650.83 million, a P/E ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.80. TherapeuticsMD has a 1-year low of $1.82 and a 1-year high of $6.09.

TXMD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of TherapeuticsMD from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TherapeuticsMD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of TherapeuticsMD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of TherapeuticsMD from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. TherapeuticsMD currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's health care product company in the United States. The company's hormone therapy drug candidate is the TX-002HR, a natural progesterone formulation for the treatment of secondary amenorrhea without the potentially allergenic component of peanut oil. Its preclinical projects include the development of TX-005HR, a topical progesterone cream; TX-006HR, an estradiol and progesterone topical cream to penetrate human skin; and TX-00THR and TX-0008HR, which are transdermal patch forms.

