Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) Given Media Sentiment Score of 1.09

Media coverage about Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) has been trending somewhat positive on Friday, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Toyota Motor earned a news impact score of 1.09 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news articles about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Shares of NYSE:TM opened at $139.11 on Friday. Toyota Motor has a fifty-two week low of $116.81 and a fifty-two week high of $145.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $196.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.76.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates through Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Alphard, Vellfire, Sienta, RX-HV, Auris, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Corolla HB, Crown, and Century names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla, Yaris, Vitz, Aygo, Prius C, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, and Yaris iA names.

