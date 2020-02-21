TPG Specialty Lending Inc (TSLX) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 27th

TPG Specialty Lending Inc (NYSE:TSLX) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 19th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th.

TPG Specialty Lending has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. TPG Specialty Lending has a dividend payout ratio of 80.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect TPG Specialty Lending to earn $1.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 80.0%.

TSLX traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $23.05. 11,434 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,802. TPG Specialty Lending has a twelve month low of $19.32 and a twelve month high of $23.67. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.28.

TPG Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. TPG Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 61.47%. The firm had revenue of $66.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. TPG Specialty Lending’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that TPG Specialty Lending will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TSLX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised TPG Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Raymond James cut TPG Specialty Lending from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on TPG Specialty Lending from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut TPG Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.25.

TPG Specialty Lending Company Profile

TPG Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

