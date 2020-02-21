Ubex (UBEX) Trading Down 10.3% Over Last 7 Days

Ubex (CURRENCY:UBEX) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 21st. Ubex has a market capitalization of $1.34 million and $1.89 million worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ubex token can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank, BitMart, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Hotbit. Over the last seven days, Ubex has traded down 10.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00048978 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.84 or 0.00492413 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $634.84 or 0.06535044 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00068665 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00027747 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005100 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010300 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003368 BTC.

Ubex Profile

UBEX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 21st, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 3,996,500,381 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,115,044,110 tokens. The official message board for Ubex is medium.com/ubex. Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ubex is www.ubex.com.

Buying and Selling Ubex

Ubex can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, YoBit, Bilaxy, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Hotbit, BitMart, LBank, IDEX, BTC-Alpha and Fatbtc. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ubex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ubex using one of the exchanges listed above.

