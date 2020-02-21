Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) Shares Purchased by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,973 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,773 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Unilever were worth $6,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Unilever by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,149,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463,294 shares during the last quarter. Tweedy Browne Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 538.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tweedy Browne Co LLC now owns 3,574,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,927,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015,030 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,873,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,507,000 after purchasing an additional 292,943 shares during the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 2,215,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,323,000 after purchasing an additional 37,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,088,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. 8.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Unilever stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.57. 259,817 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,515,281. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Unilever NV has a twelve month low of $53.31 and a twelve month high of $63.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a $0.452 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.60%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on UN shares. HSBC cut shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Unilever to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Liberum Capital raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

