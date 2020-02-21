United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Shares Acquired by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) by 41.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,880 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $504,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in X. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of United States Steel by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in shares of United States Steel by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 77,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 22,800 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of United States Steel by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 14,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of United States Steel by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 6,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of United States Steel by 92.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. 70.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United States Steel alerts:

X opened at $9.27 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 3.07. United States Steel Co. has a 52 week low of $8.65 and a 52 week high of $24.74.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.47. United States Steel had a positive return on equity of 0.36% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United States Steel Co. will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. United States Steel’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on X. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of United States Steel in a report on Friday, January 31st. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on United States Steel in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Cowen reduced their target price on United States Steel from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. TheStreet downgraded United States Steel from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on United States Steel in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $10.50 target price for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. United States Steel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.05.

United States Steel Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

Read More: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding X? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X).

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.