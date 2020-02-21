Unum Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:UMRX) Receives $7.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Unum Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:UMRX) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.33.

UMRX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Unum Therapeutics from $8.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 27th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UMRX. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unum Therapeutics by 161.2% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 122,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 75,753 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unum Therapeutics by 2,626.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 354,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 341,458 shares during the period. 38.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UMRX stock opened at $0.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 0.97. Unum Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.48 and a twelve month high of $4.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

About Unum Therapeutics

Unum Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes immunotherapy products designed to harness the power of a patient's immune system to cure cancer. The company's lead product candidate is the ACTR707 used in combination with rituximab, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat adult patients with relapsed or refractory CD20+ B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma (r/r NHL).

