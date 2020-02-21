USDQ Tops 1-Day Volume of $25,095.00 (USDQ)

USDQ (CURRENCY:USDQ) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 21st. In the last seven days, USDQ has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar. USDQ has a total market capitalization of $5.53 million and approximately $25,095.00 worth of USDQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDQ token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00010352 BTC on exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Hotbit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005352 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00042018 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.09 or 0.00464061 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001468 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 44% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005006 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00012482 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001600 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

USDQ Token Profile

USDQ (USDQ) is a token. Its launch date was May 30th, 2019. USDQ’s total supply is 5,531,633 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,504,345 tokens. USDQ’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. USDQ’s official message board is blog.platinum.fund. USDQ’s official website is usdq.platinum.fund.

USDQ Token Trading

USDQ can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDQ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

