V-ID (VIDT) Price Hits $0.15

V-ID (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded 30.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. One V-ID token can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00001500 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX and LATOKEN. V-ID has a market capitalization of $6.51 million and approximately $1.50 million worth of V-ID was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, V-ID has traded up 7.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00048909 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.76 or 0.00481231 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $636.41 or 0.06549518 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00068195 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00027709 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005097 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003366 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010331 BTC.

V-ID Token Profile

V-ID (CRYPTO:VIDT) is a token. It launched on August 18th, 2018. V-ID’s total supply is 59,099,205 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,721,516 tokens. V-ID’s official website is about.v-id.org. The Reddit community for V-ID is /r/VIDT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. V-ID’s official message board is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6. V-ID’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain.

Buying and Selling V-ID

V-ID can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as V-ID directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire V-ID should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy V-ID using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

