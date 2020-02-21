Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Sold by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI reduced its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,726 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 297 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. raised its stake in Valero Energy by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 62,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,897,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Valero Energy by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,140 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in Valero Energy by 8,685.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 8,785 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 8,685 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $324,000. Finally, American National Bank raised its stake in Valero Energy by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 49,908 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,674,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. 77.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

In other Valero Energy news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 21,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.57, for a total value of $2,045,198.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,609,317.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VLO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Barclays began coverage on Valero Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $116.00 target price for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $104.00 target price on Valero Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.57.

Shares of VLO opened at $84.17 on Friday. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $69.44 and a 52-week high of $101.99. The company has a market capitalization of $33.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.51. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 2.24%. The business had revenue of $27.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. This is an increase from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.77%.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

Further Reading: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.