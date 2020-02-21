Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) Shares Acquired by MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd grew its holdings in Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) by 64.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 265,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 104,079 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd’s holdings in Vereit were worth $2,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vereit by 3.3% in the third quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 34,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vereit by 53.3% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Vereit by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 40,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 1,652 shares during the period. Oakbrook Investments LLC boosted its stake in Vereit by 9.2% during the third quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 21,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Vereit by 2.6% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 72,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VER traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 232,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,563,024. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Vereit Inc has a 1 year low of $7.78 and a 1 year high of $10.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.53.

VER has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Vereit in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vereit in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Vereit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vereit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Vereit from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.06.

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $15.6 billion including approximately 4,000 properties and 94.7 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

