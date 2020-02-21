Very Critical Media Coverage Very Likely to Affect Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLCNF) Share Price

News headlines about Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLCNF) have been trending very negative on Friday, according to InfoTrie. The research firm scores the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Glencore earned a media sentiment score of -3.82 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 8 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is very likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the headlines that may have effected Glencore’s analysis:

Get Glencore alerts:

Shares of GLCNF opened at $2.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.01. Glencore has a 1-year low of $2.66 and a 1-year high of $4.49.

About Glencore

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, energy products, and agricultural products. It operates in three segments: Metals and Minerals, Energy Products, and Agricultural Products. The Metals and Minerals segment is involved in smelting, refining, mining, processing, and storing zinc, copper, lead, alumina, aluminum, ferroalloys, nickel, cobalt, and iron ore.

See Also: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Glencore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glencore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.