Very Negative News Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) Stock Price

News headlines about HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) have been trending very negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. HSBC earned a daily sentiment score of -3.07 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news coverage about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of HSBC stock opened at $36.17 on Friday. HSBC has a 12-month low of $35.35 and a 12-month high of $44.93. The company has a market cap of $145.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13, a PEG ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.73.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.61%. This is an increase from HSBC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.86%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cfra upgraded shares of HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of HSBC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Bank of America raised shares of HSBC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.30.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

