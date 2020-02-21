ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) Trading Down 2.9% on Disappointing Earnings

Shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) traded down 2.9% during mid-day trading on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $29.08 and last traded at $28.43, 11,469,508 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 56% from the average session volume of 7,339,397 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.29.

The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.43). ViacomCBS had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 44.13%. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.50%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of ViacomCBS in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of ViacomCBS in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of ViacomCBS in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $40.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. ViacomCBS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.53.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.36. The stock has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a PE ratio of 3.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.52.

About ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC)

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

