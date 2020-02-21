Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) Price Target Increased to by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) had its price target upped by Piper Sandler from to in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the closed-end fund’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Virtus Investment Partners’ Q2 2020 earnings at $4.44 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $4.69 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $4.64 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $17.39 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $3.82 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $4.68 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $4.96 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $4.90 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $18.35 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Virtus Investment Partners from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine lowered Virtus Investment Partners from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Virtus Investment Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Virtus Investment Partners from $122.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised Virtus Investment Partners from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $128.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Virtus Investment Partners currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $132.80.

NASDAQ VRTS opened at $137.48 on Tuesday. Virtus Investment Partners has a 1-year low of $87.88 and a 1-year high of $141.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $129.33 and a 200-day moving average of $114.82. The firm has a market cap of $926.61 million, a PE ratio of 11.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.53.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The closed-end fund reported $4.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.08 by $0.24. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 23.36% and a net margin of 16.98%. The company had revenue of $146.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.06 EPS. Virtus Investment Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Virtus Investment Partners will post 16.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. Virtus Investment Partners’s payout ratio is 18.11%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTS. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 366.9% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 35,738 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,350,000 after purchasing an additional 28,084 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 81.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 52,667 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $6,411,000 after purchasing an additional 23,631 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 134.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 38,861 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,730,000 after purchasing an additional 22,300 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 134,031 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $16,314,000 after purchasing an additional 21,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 170.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,666 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after purchasing an additional 21,219 shares during the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Virtus Investment Partners Company Profile

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

