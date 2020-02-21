Vivint Solar (NYSE:VSLR) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Vivint Solar Inc (NYSE:VSLR)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday after JMP Securities raised their price target on the stock from $12.00 to $21.00. The stock had previously closed at $13.56, but opened at $12.85. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock. Vivint Solar shares last traded at $11.44, with a volume of 2,246,308 shares trading hands.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on VSLR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vivint Solar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Vivint Solar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vivint Solar has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.17.

In other news, CFO Dana C. Russell sold 250,000 shares of Vivint Solar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $2,512,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 575,445 shares in the company, valued at $5,783,222.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Bryan Christiansen sold 23,387 shares of Vivint Solar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total value of $164,878.35. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 164,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,808.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,430,570 shares of company stock valued at $12,132,803 over the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Vivint Solar by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Vivint Solar by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Vivint Solar by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 120,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 3,216 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Vivint Solar by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 81,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Vivint Solar by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 274,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 5,990 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.98 and a 200-day moving average of $7.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.78 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Vivint Solar, Inc provides distributed solar energy primarily to residential customers in the United States. It owns and installs solar energy systems through long-term customer contracts. The company also sells photovoltaic installation products, as well as solar renewable energy certificates. As of December 31, 2018, it had an aggregate capacity of 1,060.9 megawatts covering approximately 154,600 homes.

