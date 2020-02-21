W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) Shares Acquired by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in W W Grainger were worth $4,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new stake in shares of W W Grainger during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,487,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of W W Grainger by 1,570.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 143,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,647,000 after buying an additional 134,929 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of W W Grainger by 1.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,321,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $890,979,000 after buying an additional 58,248 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of W W Grainger in the third quarter worth about $11,262,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of W W Grainger in the fourth quarter worth about $11,064,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

Get W W Grainger alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on W W Grainger from $338.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Stephens lowered their target price on W W Grainger from $330.00 to $322.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wolfe Research upgraded W W Grainger from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. William Blair upgraded W W Grainger from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Buckingham Research lowered their target price on W W Grainger from $342.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. W W Grainger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $308.82.

GWW stock traded down $6.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $303.70. 113,138 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 356,558. The company has a market cap of $16.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $323.24 and its 200 day moving average is $308.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.13. W W Grainger Inc has a 12-month low of $255.09 and a 12-month high of $346.60.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.00 by ($0.12). W W Grainger had a return on equity of 45.63% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that W W Grainger Inc will post 18.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $5.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. W W Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 33.31%.

W W Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW).

Receive News & Ratings for W W Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W W Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.