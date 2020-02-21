Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $113.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.17% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “We appreciate Waste Connections’ focus on secondary and rural markets to garner a higher local market share. The company has optimal asset positioning to generate higher profitability. An experienced management team, decentralized operating strategy and financial strength remain additional tailwinds. Acquisitions act as a key growth catalyst. The company is consistent in rewarding its shareholders. Due to these tailwinds, shares have outperformed the industry over the past year. However, seasonality is likely to hurt the company's revenues. Stringent environmental, health and safety laws have been hindering the company’s operations and raising operating costs. The company's Canadian operations exposes it to foreign currency exchange rate risks. High debt may limit the company’s future expansion and worsen its risk profile.”

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Several other research firms have also commented on WCN. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Waste Connections from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Waste Connections from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Waste Connections has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.35.

Shares of NYSE:WCN opened at $102.57 on Wednesday. Waste Connections has a fifty-two week low of $82.50 and a fifty-two week high of $105.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $97.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.57. The firm has a market cap of $27.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.08.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Waste Connections’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Waste Connections will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Eric Hansen sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total value of $521,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $716,090.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Waste Connections in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Waste Connections by 137.1% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 313 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Waste Connections by 279.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 520 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Waste Connections in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Waste Connections by 88.1% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 824 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. 81.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

See Also: Profit Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Waste Connections (WCN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.