Watts Water Technologies Inc (NYSE:WTS) Shares Sold by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department decreased its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies Inc (NYSE:WTS) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,884 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,198 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned approximately 0.08% of Watts Water Technologies worth $2,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WTS. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,721,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $439,926,000 after acquiring an additional 283,685 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 52,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,892,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 700.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 10,043 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Boenning Scattergood upgraded Watts Water Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Watts Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities cut Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Watts Water Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.32.

Shares of WTS traded down $0.29 on Friday, reaching $106.45. The stock had a trading volume of 2,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,158. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 27.84, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $101.67 and a 200 day moving average of $96.21. Watts Water Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $76.15 and a twelve month high of $114.45.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $400.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.98 million. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 8.22%. Watts Water Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Watts Water Technologies Inc will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.60%.

In other Watts Water Technologies news, insider Elie Melhem sold 2,139 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.82, for a total transaction of $204,958.98. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the residential and commercial markets. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

