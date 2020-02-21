WEX (NYSE:WEX) Hits New 1-Year High at $235.06

WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $235.06 and last traded at $234.49, with a volume of 7025 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $229.72.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WEX. SunTrust Banks cut shares of WEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of WEX in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of WEX from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of WEX from $226.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $240.00 target price on shares of WEX and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. WEX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.06.

The stock has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.04, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $221.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $440.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.69 million. WEX had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 19.61%. WEX’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that WEX Inc will post 9.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 13,736 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.99, for a total transaction of $2,953,102.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 71,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,337,171.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Roberto Simon sold 7,651 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total transaction of $1,530,429.53. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,380,907.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WEX. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in WEX during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in WEX during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in WEX during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in WEX during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in WEX during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.09% of the company’s stock.

About WEX (NYSE:WEX)

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

