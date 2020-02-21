Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Given New $110.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) had its target price upped by Robert W. Baird from $96.00 to $110.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wedbush raised shares of Wingstop from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $103.00 price objective on shares of Wingstop in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Wingstop from an underperform rating to a hold rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $104.94.

WING stock opened at $101.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.00, a P/E/G ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 0.75. Wingstop has a 12 month low of $62.15 and a 12 month high of $107.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.36.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The restaurant operator reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $53.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.07 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 10.61%. The business’s revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wingstop will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Wingstop’s payout ratio is currently 52.38%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Wingstop by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,247,301 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $402,431,000 after purchasing an additional 68,645 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in Wingstop by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,647,839 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $142,093,000 after purchasing an additional 84,445 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Wingstop by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 891,971 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $76,915,000 after purchasing an additional 203,130 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Wingstop by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 835,778 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $72,947,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Wingstop by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 792,327 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $68,322,000 after purchasing an additional 169,039 shares during the last quarter.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. As of December 29, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,252 restaurants in the United States, Mexico, Panama, Singapore, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Colombia.

