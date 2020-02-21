Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday after Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on the stock from $161.00 to $159.00. The stock had previously closed at $143.37, but opened at $141.68. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Wix.Com shares last traded at $138.30, with a volume of 930,718 shares.

WIX has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub raised Wix.Com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Wix.Com from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Wix.Com from $152.00 to $149.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 15th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Wix.Com from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on Wix.Com in a report on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.07.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wix.Com by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 215,776 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,349,000 after buying an additional 11,626 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Wix.Com by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 99,859 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,136,000 after buying an additional 35,709 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wix.Com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Wix.Com by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 902,783 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $110,483,000 after acquiring an additional 82,647 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Wix.Com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,866,000. 86.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.75 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $141.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.03.

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The information services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.66. The business had revenue of $204.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.63 million. Wix.Com had a negative return on equity of 24.02% and a negative net margin of 9.80%. The company’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wix.Com Ltd will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Wix.com Ltd. develops and markets an Internet service that allows users to create Web content in Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers Web development, design, and management solutions and apps through an online platform that enables its user base of businesses, organizations, professionals, and individuals to create a digital presence.

