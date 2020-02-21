World Fuel Services Corp (NYSE:INT) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services Corp (NYSE:INT) by 25.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,680 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,250 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in World Fuel Services were worth $551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of World Fuel Services during the third quarter worth $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,544 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of World Fuel Services during the third quarter worth $77,000. GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of World Fuel Services during the third quarter worth $105,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of World Fuel Services during the fourth quarter worth $118,000. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on INT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded World Fuel Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. ValuEngine downgraded World Fuel Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Shares of INT stock opened at $37.78 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.65. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. World Fuel Services Corp has a 12-month low of $25.97 and a 12-month high of $44.37.

World Fuel Services Profile

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel, and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel, and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, military fleets, the U.S.

